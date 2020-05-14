This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uncertainty over Villas Boas position as Zubizarreta departs Marseille

The former ‘keeper still had a year to run on his contract as sporting director.

By AFP Thursday 14 May 2020, 10:27 PM
File photo of AVB.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
File photo of AVB.
File photo of AVB.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

THE FUTURE OF former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas as coach of Marseille was on a knife-edge this evening after the departure of his right-hand man Andoni Zubizarreta.

The club’s sporting director, a former Spanish international goalkeeper, still had a year on his contract to run at the French giants.

“I ended up as a sports director but I started as a supporter of Marseille,” wrote Zubizarreta, thanking owner Frank McCourt, president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and Rudi Garcia, the former coach.

The club said in a statement: “Olympique Marseille announces the departure, by mutual agreement, of Andoni Zubizarreta.

“The recruitment of a general manager in charge of football is in progress.”

Zubizarreta, 58, leaves despite Marseille having ended the truncated Ligue 1 season in second place behind Paris Saint-Germain and with a Champions League place secured.

ligue-1-match-between-paris-saint-germain-psg-and-olympique-of-marseille-celebrity Source: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM

In January, Villas-Boas had publicly supported his Spanish colleague who had arrived at the club in 2016, three years before the Portuguese.

However, the appointment of Englishman Paul Aldridge as “special adviser” at the club was seen as an encroachment on the Spaniard’s duties.

“I came here, one, due the size of the club, and, two, for Andoni Zubizarreta. I have already said that my future is intimately linked to his future,” said Villas-Boas in January.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

