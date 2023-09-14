Behind The Lines with Vincent Hogan, one of Ireland's greatest sportswriters

VINCENT HOGAN, who recently stepped away from his role as chief sportswriter with the Irish Independent, is the latest guest on the Behind the Lines podcast.

Vincent chats about some of the outstanding memories and stories from his career so far, and how difficult it has been to deal with declining access to GAA players.

He takes us on a tour through the glory days in that respect, including when he sat in the dugout alongside Babs Keating for an All-Ireland hurling final.

Vincent explains why he thinks the GAA have made a huge mistake in moving the conclusion of the inter-county season from September to late July.

“I actually think the GAA are insane in what they’ve done,” he says. “I know the club argument, but I’d be making the point that most club championships are running exactly the same way they were prior to this.”

He said there is “no GAA – nothing” in the national media in weeks after the All-Ireland football final.

“Right now we’re at the epicentre of what would be GAA time in the traditional calendar. I always felt that one invaluable plus for the GAA in that was kids going back to school – what were they talking about?

“They were talking about next Sunday or last Sunday. It was capturing their imaginations . . . I just think it’s a terrible own goal, from a marketing point of view.

“I accept that they had to do something to bring more balance to it, and I know players find it better, they can organise their years better. I don’t miss any of those points. But if I’m Tom Ryan and I’m director general of the GAA and I’m saying there’s not a slip of anything to do with the GAA really in the national media, I think it’s incredible.”

Vincent also reflects on the experience of writing Paul McGrath’s autobiography, taking us into the challenges and the emotions of writing one of the greatest-ever Irish sports books.

We also talk about his rallying days with Michael Lyster and his days working with a young Richard Keys in Fleet Street.

