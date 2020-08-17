This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vincent Kompany hangs up his boots to become Anderlecht manager

Having combined duties last season, the Man City legend is now focusing solely on managerial duties.

By AFP Monday 17 Aug 2020, 11:47 AM
Vincent Kompany, after one of the final appearances of his playing career.
Image: Virginie Lefour
Image: Virginie Lefour

MANCHESTER CITY LEGEND Vincent Kompany has hung up his boots at the age of 34 to become manager of Anderlecht on a four-year contract. 

Kompany joined Anderlecht from Manchester City in 2019 as player-manager and now takes over from Franky Vercauteren, who had been handling coaching duties, in a purely managerial role.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it. That’s why I’m quitting as a football player,” said Kompany, who enjoyed a trophy-laden 11-year spell in England with City.

“Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results.”

Kompany’s first game in charge will come on Sunday as Anderlecht take on Mouscron.

As defender and skipper at City, Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups with City and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

After making his international debut as a 17-year-old, he went on to play 89 times for Belgium, notably leading them to third in the 2018 World Cup.

© AFP 2020

