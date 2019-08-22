This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kompany changes role at Anderlecht after overseeing their worst start in 21 years

The former Manchester City captain took over the Belgian club as player-manager but it hasn’t begun well.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 1:51 PM
33 minutes ago 2,551 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4777754
Kompany on the training ground.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Kompany on the training ground.
Kompany on the training ground.
Image: Imago/PA Images

VINCENT KOMPANY WILL pass on coaching duties on matchdays after a dreadful start to his tenure as player-manager of Anderlecht.

Kompany ended an 11-year association with Manchester City in May after captaining the club to an unprecedented domestic treble in English football.

The 33-year-old Belgium centre-back opted for a return to his boyhood club as player-manager but an anticipated fairytale has not got off to the anticipated start, with Anderlecht fourth bottom of the Belgian First Division with two points from four matches — the club’s worst start in 21 years. 

Friday’s trip to Genk is the start of a tough run of four matches that also includes fixtures with Standard Liege, Antwerp and Club Brugge.

First-team coach Simon Davies – formerly Manchester City’s academy chief – will now lead Anderlecht from the sidelines, with Kompany functioning as captain.

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Youth League - Group A - City Football Academy Simon Davies will be responsible for tactical duties. Source: EMPICS Sport

“As players and staff we’re trying to find which players suit the system better than some. There’s always going to be change, especially at the start,” Davies told a news conference.

“We’re trying a new project here. It’s not going to happen overnight. This is a playing style that’s new to the football club.

“We need some stability and one of those things that’s going to change straight away is Vinny is going to be captain from the next game. He’s going to lead the team and really concentrate on being the player on matchday.

This is one of the things that we’re going to try. We work so well as a staff during the week. Vinny and the club have a vision and we all work to it as staff. But it’s important he’s a player on match day.

“If Vinny can be the best player in the league, which he is, and lead on the field and I can take the responsibility in terms of other things, how we play, if we need to change shape during the game – I will take that responsibility with the staff on the side.

“We’re finding out about each other. This is a new and different situation. All we know is we’re going to be successful. This is just another step and a little bit more learning about each other.”

Imago 20190720 The defender will concentrate on playing during matchdays. Source: Imago/PA Images

Kompany’s commitment to a style of play akin to Guardiola’s City template has come in for criticism but Davies insists Anderlecht will not divert from their chosen path because of poor results.

“He loves the club so much he wants to give everything he’s got to the club. What’s more important is he continues to be one of the players, be the leader and concentrate on matchday,” Davies added.

“It’s also important that I can help and assist with that so we have a leader on the pitch and a leader on the side. Vinny can concentrate on the grass and I can focus on the tactical decisions.

“What overrides this is we’re so confident it’s untrue. We want success and the fans deserve that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie