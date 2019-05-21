Kompany included in Belgium squad despite taking up player-manager role with Anderlecht

OUTGOING MANCHESTER CITY captain Vincent Kompany has been included in Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland.

The 33-year-old, who this weekend announced his departure from the domestic-treble champions to rejoin Anderlecht as a player-manager, has not played for Belgium since November 2018.

“We are all very pleased with Vincent’s new position,” Martinez told reporters on Sunday, refusing to rule out recalling Kompany to the international team.

“He has always shown the qualities to take on this role and I have no doubt the next chapter will also be a success.

As the Belgian football federation, we always support our players with a new challenge.”

Speaking to the BBC today regarding Kompany’s inclusion in the squad, Marintez said: ”He will be selected on his merit as a player, not as a coach.

“He will do everything to get to Euro 2020.”

Vincent Kompany bids farewell to Manchester City fans after Monday's trophy parade. Source: Nick Potts

Also included in today’s squad is out-of-form Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool’s unlikely hero against Barcelona at Anfield earlier this month, Divock Origi.

Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke is also named among Martinez’s attacking options.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is included but may not feature as he continues to recover from an ankle injury ahead of Spurs’ Champions League final date against Liverpool.

Belgium welcome Kazakhstan to Heysel Stadium on 8 June and before hosting Scotland at the same venue on 11 June.

Belgium Squad

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Strasbourg), Hendrik Van Crombrugge (KAS Eupen); Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta); Nacer Chadli (Monaco), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria), Youri Tielemans (Monaco) Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund); Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Divock Origi (Liverpool).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: