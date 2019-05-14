This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 May, 2019
'I say to him often you are 50% clown, 50% leader'

Vincent Kompany has backed Bernardo Silva as a future Man City captain.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 May 2019, 9:23 AM
Bernardo Silva has impressed for Man City this season.
BERNARDO SILVA IS “50 per cent clown” but is capable of becoming Manchester City’s captain, says Vincent Kompany.

The club’s current club captain is yet to extend his contract which expires this summer and hinted after the 1-0 home win against Leicester City, in which his stunning strike earned City a crucial three points on the way to the Premier League title, that he could have played his last game at the Etihad. 

Kompany, 33, is set for talks after the FA Cup final next Saturday when City take on Watford at Wembley, and Pep Guardiola has said he intends to meet the Belgian for a beer to decide his future at the conclusion of the campaign.

Amidst talk of who might step into Kompany’s leadership role, the defender has talked up his team-mate Bernardo.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a crucial player for City this season and Guardiola himself has singled Bernardo out as the club’s best player this season, claiming the Portuguese could play for any team in the world. 

And Kompany also admires the winger: “I say to him often you are 50% clown, 50% leader,” he told French radio station RMC.

When he becomes 25% clown, 75% leader he will become the captain of this team.

“He is so strong and to be honest there is nobody who deserves this title more.”

City’s 4-1 win over Brighton confirmed their second consecutive Premier League title and they could still secure the treble with a win over Javi Gracia’s Hornets this weekend, having beaten Chelsea to the Carabao Cup at Wembley already this term.

Many are calling Guardiola’s side the best team to ever play in the Premier League era, and some are tipping the Catalan to lead the Manchester club to a period of dominance in England. 

Former City midfielder Paul Dickov has said there is much more to come from Guardiola’s young squad, singling out Bernardo amongst the likes of Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus as young players who could lift trophies for years to come.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

