Vincent Kompany slams Man City critics after Premier League charges

FORMER MANCHESTER CITY captain Vincent Kompany questioned the motives of the club’s critics after the reigning champions were hit with 115 charges relating to the Premier League’s financial rules.

On Monday the Premier League made the bombshell announcement regarding an unprecedented array of charges relating to a period between 2009 and 2018, with potential punishments if the club is found guilty ranging from fines to relegation.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during an 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, would not comment directly on the charges laid at his former employers’ doors, insisting he had not had time to get into it while preparing for Burnley’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Ipswich.

But, asked if anything could tarnish his memories of what he and his former team-mates achieved at City, the Burnley boss said: “I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

“No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

“I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I’m very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

“Do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”

Kompany said he had not listened or read about the specifics of the case as he is fully focused on Burnley, who will now switch attention back to their bid to earn automatic promotion from the Championship after Nathan Tella’s stoppage time goal saw off Ipswich in their fourth round replay.

“The fixtures actually help me because I’ve had no time to look into it or feel emotionally connected to what’s happening,” Kompany said.