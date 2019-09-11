'Typical of me, right?' - Kompany to miss his own testimonial with injury

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 3:29 PM
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany

VINCENT KOMPANY HAS revealed he will not play in his own Manchester City testimonial due to a hamstring injury.

Former City captain Kompany is returning to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since his departure at the end of last season, yet he will not feature in the match between Manchester City Legends and a Premier League All-Stars XI.

The 33-year-old, who has endured a tough start to life as Anderlecht player-coach, has not featured since hobbling out of a 1-0 defeat to Genk on 23 August.

Kompany, who repeatedly suffered with injuries at City, last playing more than 30 Premier League games in a season in 2011-12, announced his absence from Wednesday’s fixture in good humour.

“Unfortunately I won’t be starting or playing,” the Belgian told a news conference on the day of the match. “It’s typical of me, right? I’m usually there for the end of the season…

“I’ve got a slight hamstring injury so I couldn’t unfortunately risk it tonight.

“To say goodbyes doesn’t necessarily have to be on the pitch, as such, and we’re doing it for an unbelievable cause [Tackle4MCR, an initiative Kompany set up to help the homeless].”

With David Silva, Kompany’s replacement as captain, leaving at the end of the season, he added: “I’ll be there for David Silva’s testimonial.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

