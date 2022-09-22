Vinny Corey appointed as Monaghan boss

MONAGHAN’S LONG SEARCH to appoint a new senior football manager has come to an end as Vinny Corey has been ratified as Seamus ‘Banty’ McEneaney’s successor.

Ger Brennan, Jason Sherlock and Mark Counihan were all linked with the role in the three months since the role was vacated, but the Monaghan county board have confirmed that the former Farney captain will take charge for 2023.

Corey has been handed a three-year term and his backroom team will include his brother Martin, plus Dermot McArdle and Gabriel Bannigan.

The two-time Ulster SFC winner continues to play club football with Clontibret, having retired from inter-county duty after the 2019 season.

He served as coach under Banty in recent seasons. When the Monaghan boss was suspended for a Covid training breach in 2021, Corey acted as interim manager.