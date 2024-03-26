'This is what he is pursuing' - NFL dream set to rule Beggan out for Monaghan this year

MONAGHAN MANAGER VINNY Corey admits that they have all but given up hope of Rory Beggan featuring as the county goalkeeper this year, as he awaits a potential call-up from an NFL Franchise.

Beggan hit ten successful kicks out of ten at a Pro Day tryout in Florida last week, in front of a group of NFL scouts. He has been on the path of pursuing a contract in American Football as a kicker and has recently signed to a prominent agent.

Throughout the process, his former team mate and now manager Corey held out hope that he would be back in Monaghan colours, but that hope has now faded.

“I think we have sort of settled on it now, that this is what he is pursuing now,” said Corey.

Vinny Corey.

“I have spoken to Rory a few times, he has put a lot of work into what he is trying to do and put a lot of work into trying to get a contract out there.

“He’s been out in America, what, five six weeks now at this stage? And (he’s) practicing every day, so he has put a lot of work into it. The whole panel and myself all wished him well before he went.”

Despite his obvious potential, the wonder for many a distance away is why Beggan has not been signed as of yet. The draft will take place in April, and after that all 32 franchises have to have an International player on their roster.

“He shot very well the last day and I was speaking to him after that and he was very happy with how he went,” said Corey.

“I know he has put a lot of work into what he is doing and from his point of view it’s a waiting game now, it’s a bit of a limbo.

“He has nothing new to report, no word of any contract or anything like that. It’s a waiting game.

“The boys have been in contact wishing him well before his kicking days and that, so I think we have settled on it now that that is the nature of it, he himself is waiting and it is the nature of it.”

In his absence, Monaghan have been using Darren McDonnell, of Clontibret. He has a similar game to Beggan in that he comes out the field and is a strong kicker. He scored from play in a Dr McKenna Cup game against Fermanagh in January.

However, such was Beggan’s determination and dedication, that no other goalkeeper got a look in with Monaghan over the last decade.

“It’s a high pressure position to be coming into at the best of times, never mind coming in after Rory Beggan,” said Corey.

Darren McDonnell.

“We are happy with the enthusiasm and the positivity Darren has shown even though there has been learning points in it for him, but he has always bounced back and kept coming so great for him. And as far as we are concerned Darren is in there and it is his position at the minute.

“Darren has improved game on game and it was a high pressure situation he was coming into and all the hype with Rory and he has improved a lot.

“But listen, Rory Beggan would be classed as one of the top three keepers in the country, so it was always difficult.”