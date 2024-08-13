Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Vinny Corey (file photo). James Lawlor/INPHO
GAA

Monaghan football manager Vinny Corey steps down after two seasons in charge

‘Monaghan GAA fully respects Vinny’s decision to step down and wishes him continued success in future endeavours.’
7.55am, 13 Aug 2024
108
0

VINNY COREY HAS stepped down from his role as Monaghan senior football manager after two seasons.

Monaghan GAA confirmed the news in a press release on social media last night.

“Monaghan GAA fully respects Vinny’s decision to step down and wishes him continued success in future endeavours,” it reads.

“We are very thankful for Vinny’s outstanding support and commitment to Monaghan GAA over the years and appreciate his contributions made as player, selector and manager.

“Monaghan GAA would like to express its sincere appreciation to Vinny for his unwavering service to Monghan GAA over the last 22 years, 18 as a player, two as a selector and two years at the helm as senior manager.”

Corey took charge of his native county in late 2022, succeeding Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney in the role having previously served as his selector.

Monaghan reached the All-Ireland semi-final under his watch last year, but were defeated by eventual champions Dublin.

This year, they bowed out in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals to Galway, having previously suffered Division 1 league relegation.

The Farney were knocked out of the Ulster championship by Cavan in the preliminary round, while they beat Meath, drew with Louth and lost to Kerry in the All-Ireland group stages.

The search now begins for Corey’s successor.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie