This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've got to look in the mirror' - Perth takes blame for Champions League exit

The Dundalk boss carried a resigned tone after his side’s 3-0 loss to Slovenian champions Celje.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 10:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,614 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5180743
Vinny Perth ahead of kick-off in the Champions League.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Vinny Perth ahead of kick-off in the Champions League.
Vinny Perth ahead of kick-off in the Champions League.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

VINNY PERTH SAYS responsibility for Dundalk’s early Champions League exit lies with him rather than his players, after the club were beaten 3-0 by Slovenian champions Celje in Budapest this evening. 

Dundalk missed a string of chances – with Pat Hoban hitting the post with the game at 1-0 – and were made to pay for a series of glaring defensive errors that led to Celje’s goals. 

“Really hard to take”, Perth told Dundalk’s in-house media team after the game.

“The payers were outstanding tonight and ultimately that result is at my door, not the players’.They were brilliant, full credit to them.

“The lads were punished tonight but I’m not going to criticise them. Immense men, what they have done for this town over the last eight years, I’m very proud of them and I’m very proud of my association with them. C’est la vie, it’s a disappointing night and we have to take it on the chin.” 

Perth, who won the league and EA Sports Cup having taken over from Stephen Kenny last season, as seen his side fall off the pace domestically since the resumption of football after the lockdown. They are without a league win since the restart and are eight points from leaders Shamrock Rovers with 10 games remaining. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

“I feel I set the team up right [tonight], I feel we understood exactly who we were up against, I wouldn’t change anything”, said Perth. “Therefore I’ve got to look in the mirror because there’s not a lot I’d change. I’d change the couple of weeks leading up to the game, and I think if Pat [Hoban] scores we probably go on to win the game.

“But if I’m not willing to change anything about that I’ve got to look in the mirror.

“I’m bitterly disappointed for the town of Dundalk, they’ve given so much to me and this team over the last eight years. There’s not a lot broken in this team, it doesn’t need a lot to fix it. The club and the town needs to stick with that group of players, and yes, it needs a bit of fixing, but not a lot.” 

This defeat means Dundalk are out of the Champions League but are not out of Europe entirely – they now drop down into the qualifying stages of the Europa League. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie