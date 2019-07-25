'It's game on' - Perth issues rallying cry after Hoban's header sets up battle in Baku

VINNY PERTH INSISTS Dundalk are capable of cancelling out Qarabag’s away goal when the sides resume battle in Baku next week.

Dundalk head coach, Vinny Perth. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Lilywhites’ head coach is confident they have ‘one big goal’ in them and feels it could be enough to turn this Champions League second qualifying round tie in their favour.

Patrick Hoban netted a 77th-minute equaliser at Oriel Park but the champions of Azerbaijan have the advantage courtesy of Mahir Emerli’s early header, which deflected off Hoban.

“We are still in the tie and that’s all we could have asked for,” Perth said.

It’s game on, although we are going to have to be disciplined. Again, we may have very little of the ball at times over there .

“But we are going to have to work on keeping our shape. That’s the way we expected them to play with number 20, Almeida, their play maker.

“We expected that and their goal knocked the lads off their rhythm a little bit,” Perth added.

“We made a couple of adjustments at half time and in the second half we showed a lot more belief .

“I think the lads will be fairly confident that they can score a goal and one big goal could change the tie.”