Van Dijk rules himself out of Euros to focus on being fit for Liverpool's pre-season

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER VIRGIL van Dijk on Wednesday ruled himself out of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate on being fit for next season.

The centre-back, who has been out for seven months following a knee injury, told www.liverpoolfc.com: “With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.”

The Netherlands captain, 29, said he was “gutted” to be missing the delayed tournament, which starts next month, but was at peace with his decision.

“The surgeon is very happy with everything that is going on and, as I said, the good thing is I’ve not really had a setback so far and hopefully that will not happen,” he added.

© – AFP, 2021

