Dublin: 21 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Leinster and Ulster to feature on Virgin's free-to-air Champions Cup coverage

The Ballymount broadcaster will show six pool games.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 23 Aug 2019, 1:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,748 Views No Comments
Joe Molloy, Matt Williams and Shane Horgan at the Aviva Stadium last season.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Joe Molloy, Matt Williams and Shane Horgan at the Aviva Stadium last season.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

BOTH LEINSTER AND Ulster will feature on Virgin Media’s free-to-air Heineken Champions Cup coverage during this season’s pool stages, after the broadcaster today confirmed its live games.

Virgin Media One will again show nine live games throughout the course of the 2019/20 competition, starting with Ulster’s opening-round trip to Bath on Saturday 16 November. 

Leinster’s back-to-back double-header against Northampton Saints in December will be available on free-to-air television, with the Virgin Media cameras set to be at Franklin’s Gardens and the Aviva Stadium for the round three and four games. 

As was the case last season, Virgin Media will also carry live coverage of a quarter-final tie, one of the semi-finals and then the final from the Stade Marseille on 23 May 2020. 

“It’s been another great year for rugby viewers on Virgin Media Television with extraordinary Six Nations audience numbers and with both Leinster and Munster again progressing so far in this year’s Heineken Champions Cup,” Kieran Holden, Virgin Media Television’s head of sport, said.

“We are particularly excited for our viewers being able to share the enjoyment of Leinster’s upcoming pre-Christmas home and away fixtures as the four-time winners of the tournament embark up another European expedition.”

Virgin Media One Champions Cup fixtures 2019/20:

  • Saturday 16 November: Bath v Ulster, 1pm
  • Saturday 23 November: Saracens v Ospreys, 1pm
  • Saturday 7 December: Northampton v Leinster, 1pm
  • Saturday 14 December: Leinster v Northampton, 5.15pm
  • Saturday 11 January: Ospreys v Saracens, 1pm
  • 17/18 January: TBC round six 
  • 4/5 April: Quarter-final
  • 2/3 May: Semi-final
  • Saturday 23 May: Final. 

