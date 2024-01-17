Virgin Media double number of live LOI games for 2024

VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE doubled down on their commitment to showing live League of Ireland games: the broadcaster will screen twice as many games in the 2024 season.

Virgin will show 14 live games this season, with Shamrock Rovers vs Derry City kicking things off on Monday, 4 March. Also confirmed for live broadcast are Galway United’s home tie with Bohemians on Monday 1 April, and the clash of Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers on Monday 22 April. All games will kick off at 7.45pm.

Another four games will be broadcast on the following dates:

• Monday, 6 May

• Monday, 20 May

• Thursday, 23 May

• Monday, 3 June

The final half of the broadcast schedule will be finalised later in the season, but will include the promotion/relegation play-off.

Games are slated for Thursdays and Mondays to stand alone from the rest of the Friday night games slated for that particular matchweek.

“Scheduling matches on Monday nights mean League of Ireland fans have the opportunity to watch a live game that would previously have been broadcast while many were attending matches in person”, said Mick McCaffrey, head of news and sport at Virgin Media Television. “This gives ourselves and the FAI the opportunity to build audiences and enhance the profile of the league. We are looking forward to being at as many grounds as possible across the country and expect season 2024 to be extremely exciting and competitive.”

Jonathan Hill, FAI CEO said: “It was great to have Virgin Media as a new broadcast partner in 2023 and a real affirmation of the progress the League is making – so to see an even wider deal in 2024 is really positive and exciting and we thank Virgin Media for their commitment to Irish football. The quality and passion of their broadcasts last year were noted by many and we look forward to more of the same in 2024.”