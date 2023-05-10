Boost for League of Ireland as Virgin Media commit to five free to air games

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION has strengthened its relationship with the League of Ireland after committing to a further five free to air games during the 2023 season.

The broadcaster showed a Dublin derby between Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park last month and have now confirmed two more fixtures over the coming weeks.

Shelbourne’s clash with St Patrick’s Athletic on 19 May will be followed by Derry City’s visit to Richmond Park to face the Sains on 5 June.

Another three Premier Division games will be chosen in due course, with FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill explaining that along with the 18 fixtures shown by state broadcaster RTÉ, it will help shape agreements for the 2024 campaign.

“[It] is a reflection of growing interest in the League of Ireland overall and an important dynamic as we look to the structure of future broadcast deals, especially in relation to a strong base of free-to-air exposure.

“Both sides agreed that the original one-match experiment was a great success, a feeling echoed by our title sponsors SSE Airtricity whose wider support remains key as well.

“We will be looking at all broadcast models moving forward but one thing is clear in that to attract more interest into our broadcast product we will continue to need to invest both into the on-field look and feel (quality of pitch, floodlights etc) but also the modern broadcast facilities we will need to have in place moving forward to maximise broadcast interest.

“[This] will in turn generate the income to drive our ambition for League football in Ireland to become an industry in its own right and for our stadia to be modern, welcoming homes for our existing and many new fans”.

Mick McCaffrey, Head of Sport for Virgin Media Television added: “The reaction from our viewers when we broadcast Bohemians versus Shamrock Rovers last month was extremely positive so we are delighted to expand our coverage to include another five fixtures this season.

“It’s vital that as many games as possible are available for people to enjoy free to air.”

