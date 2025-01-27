Virgin Media confirms exclusive League of Ireland broadcast deal

VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION has confirmed its landmark four-year broadcast agreement with the League of Ireland.

As reported by The 42 earlier this month, RTÉ lost their rights and Virgin Media now becomes the sole and exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

They will show 36 matches this season; a live fixture from each round. The first broadcast selections will be announced next Wednesday, before the new campaign gets underway on Friday, 14 February.

We're delighted to announce a landmark exclusive four-year League of Ireland broadcast agreement with Virgin Media Television 📺



The new deal will see 36 games covered for each round in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division from this season 😍



Details 👉… pic.twitter.com/mFRa2i3VA0 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) January 27, 2025

“We are delighted to be the exclusive broadcaster of the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division for the next four years,” said Virgin Media Television, Director of News and Sport, Mick McCaffrey.

“Virgin Media Television is committed to the League and to delivering on the fans’ ask for more live matches. For the first time ever, supporters will have free-to-air coverage of the biggest and best game each Friday of the season along with the goals from every other game.

Did someone say multi-year deal!? 👀



Exciting news! We can't wait to get started!🙌



Our first broadcast selections will be announced later this week!#LOI pic.twitter.com/wTsMDD7SPI — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) January 27, 2025

“We are excited to bring greater exposure to the league and play our part in increasing grassroots participation in communities throughout the country.”

FAI Commercial Director Sean Kavanagh and League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon also welcomed the “historic moment” and consistent coverage, the initial agreement with Virgin Media having been struck in 2023.