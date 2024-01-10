Munster's Cork home renamed Virgin Media Park

MUNSTER’S CORK HOME, Musgrave Park, has been renamed Virgin Media Park under a five-year naming rights deal.

Virgin Media have also become the telecommunications and broadband sponsor of Munster Rugby, providing full-fibre connectivity both to Virgin Media Park and Thomond Park in Limerick.

Virgin Media Park hosts some of Munster’s URC games, along with home games for the Ireland women’s senior team and the Ireland men’s U20 team.

It has been subject to redevelopment across the few years: a new 3,500-seater West Stand was constructed and the East Terrace was covered in 2015, while a new modified 3G pitch surface was installed in 2018, allowing for extra use.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Virgin Media”, said Munster CEO Ian Flanagan. “Given how special Musgrave Park is, and the meaning it has to Munster Rugby and our community in Cork, we feel the new link between the venue and Virgin Media will work really well. We look forward to working with Virgin Media on maximising what we do at this iconic rugby, sports and community venue over the coming years.”