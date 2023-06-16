Virgin Media to broadcast all of Ireland's U20 World Championships games live

ALL OF IRELAND’S games at the World Rugby U20 Championships in South Africa will be shown live on Virgin Media Television.

The broadcaster will air a total of 19 live games during the competition, with Ireland’s three pool matches on Virgin Media Two.

Ireland play England on Saturday 24 June (KO 12.30pm), Australia on Thursday, 29 June at 10am and Fiji on Tuesday, 4 July at 12.30pm.

If Ireland progress then their subsequent games will also be broadcast on Virgin Media Two.

After Ireland’s Grand Slam success, Richie Murphy’s side are heading to South Africa as one of the form sides. Ireland will be seeking their first ever triumph in the tournament, having previously reached the decider in 2016. The competition is taking place for the first time since 2019.

Mick McCaffrey, head of sport at Virgin Media Television said: “We are delighted to be bringing the World Rugby U20 Championship to our viewers free to air.

“There will be massive interest around the Irish team as they look to build on the momentum of their recent Six Nations Grand Slam. This tournament will really whet appetite ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 which we will broadcast across September and October.”