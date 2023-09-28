France international Vakatawa returns from heart condition to join Bristol Bears

FRANCE INTERNATIONAL VIRIMI Vakatawa will make a return to professional rugby from a heart condition after signing for Bristol Bears.

Vakatawaw, ho has made 31 appearances for his country, previously played for Racing 92 and was nominated for European Player of the Year in 2020. He was forced to retire last year due to a heart condition, but has been granted clearance to return to the professional game following an independent review by a panel of sports cardiologists.

He will now join Pat Lam’s side on a deal that will run until the end of the 2023/24 season.

“I’m excited to be joining Bristol Bears and to be continuing my rugby career at the highest level,” Vakatawaw told the club website.

“After working with Pat during my time with the Barbarians, I knew that this was the right place for me and I can’t wait to play in front of the Bristol fans. “The Premiership has always been an exciting competition, so I’m looking forward to experiencing it this season, and representing the Bears in the Champions Cup.”

Lam added:

“I am really pleased to be able to bring a player of Virimi’s class and quality to Bristol and the Gallagher Premiership as it’s exciting for our team, our supporters and our competition.

“I had the privilege of getting to know V better on and off the field recently and it was very clear to me that he would add real value to the Bears and would bring more depth and experience to our backline.

“Virimi is desperate to get back to playing at the highest level – for the Bears to be able to bring in a player of his quality is a huge statement for the Premiership and we’re delighted that he has chosen to continue his rugby journey with us.”

