St Pat's sign Czech goalkeeper from Liverpool on season-long loan

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have completed the signing of Czech Republic underage international goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League champions from Slavia Prague in 2017.

He was a member of the FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2019 and was on the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League group stage games this season against Ajax (twice) and Midtjylland (away).

Jaros appeared for the Liverpool first team for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere in July 2019 and was also on the bench for the FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury in February 2020.

Jaros signed a long-term contract extension with the Reds last summer and will link up with the St Pat’s squad ahead of the start of the new Premier Division season next month.

“I’m delighted to get a goalkeeper of Vitezslav’s pedigree, he is an exciting addition to the squad and comes from a massive club with such a huge tradition in goalkeepers,” said St Pat’s boss Stephen O’Donnell.

“We are looking forward to working with him in pre-season, he has experience of being around the Liverpool first team and their goalkeepers like Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher so we are very happy to have him on board.”

St Pat’s open their campaign with a trip to reigning champions Shamrock Rovers on 19 March.