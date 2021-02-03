BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

St Pat's sign Czech goalkeeper from Liverpool on season-long loan

Vitezslav Jaros has joined Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,119 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5343827
New St Pat's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.
New St Pat's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.
New St Pat's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have completed the signing of Czech Republic underage international goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League champions from Slavia Prague in 2017.

He was a member of the FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2019 and was on the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League group stage games this season against Ajax (twice) and Midtjylland (away).

Jaros appeared for the Liverpool first team for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere in July 2019 and was also on the bench for the FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury in February 2020.

Jaros signed a long-term contract extension with the Reds last summer and will link up with the St Pat’s squad ahead of the start of the new Premier Division season next month.

“I’m delighted to get a goalkeeper of Vitezslav’s pedigree, he is an exciting addition to the squad and comes from a massive club with such a huge tradition in goalkeepers,” said St Pat’s boss Stephen O’Donnell.

“We are looking forward to working with him in pre-season, he has experience of being around the Liverpool first team and their goalkeepers like Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher so we are very happy to have him on board.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

St Pat’s open their campaign with a trip to reigning champions Shamrock Rovers on 19 March.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie