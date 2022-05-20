Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

WSL's record goalscorer Miedema turns down big offers to pen new deal at Arsenal

The Dutch international joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in 2017, and has scored 74 goals in five seasons.

By Press Association Friday 20 May 2022, 11:23 AM
51 minutes ago 528 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5769037
Vivianne Miedema.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Vivianne Miedema.
Vivianne Miedema.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARSENAL STRIKER VIVIANNE Miedema has signed a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in 2017, helping them win the Women’s Super League in 2019 and the Continental Cup in 2018.

Miedema is the all-time top goalscorer in WSL and was second in the scoring charts this season with 14 goals, helping Arsenal finish as runners-up in the league table.

The Dutch forward has also had success on the international stage, winning a home Euros in 2017 and finishing second in the 2019 World Cup.

She has been linked with moves to the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times but rebuffed the interest. 

“I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around,” Miedema told the Arsenal website.

“I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like, for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie