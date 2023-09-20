IRFU and Vodafone extend sponsorship deal to 2028

VODAFONE AND THE Irish Rugby Football Union have extended their partnership in a deal which will see the company continue as the sponsor of the Ireland men’s rugby team and communications partner to the IRFU through to 2028.

The new deal, which will begin on 1 July next, includes a partnership with the Ireland women’s team. The Vodafone brand will appear on the back of the women’s jersey from 2024 and the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship partnership will continue.

Amanda Nelson, Vodafone Ireland CEO said: “At Vodafone, we take great pride in being the principal sponsor of Irish Rugby since 2016 and we’re delighted to be extending our partnership for a further four years to 2028.

She added: “We also have a shared ambition with the IRFU to grow the game on the island of Ireland, so I am very proud to announce the continuation of our partnership as principal sponsor of the immensely successful men’s team alongside the fantastic Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and now the expansion of our partnership to include the Ireland women’s team.

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts said: “The IRFU are thrilled to extend our partnership with Vodafone and warmly welcome the increasing role they are taking in our women’s game.

“Since 2016 Vodafone has been the official sponsor of Irish Rugby and together, we have experienced great success. As a not for profit, the revenue from sponsorship deals such as these are crucial to the delivery of our plans to ensure Irish rugby teams remain competitive on the global stage.

“The activation of “Team of Us” by Vodafone has been fantastic exposure for the IRFU brand and we look forward to continued success, both on and off the field, together for years to come.”