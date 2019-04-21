This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Voix Du Reve leads home a Gold Cup one-two for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse

Meanwhile, Honeysuckle provided Rachael Blackmore with a first Irish Grade 1 victory.

By Racing Post Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 9:44 PM
Ruby Walsh celebrates his win on board Voix Du Reve.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

VOIX DU REVE beat stablemate Real Steel to provide trainer Willie Mullins with a one-two and a second consecutive Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.

Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo handed Mullins his first victory in the race last year, and sterling performances from his two representatives meant the trainer won again with the minimum of fuss.

Ruby Walsh was in the saddle for the win and paid tribute to owners Graham and Andrea Wylie, who have lost Invitation Only, Ballyward and Up For Review over the past couple of months.

He said: “It’s a great to have a bit of luck for Graham and Andrea — they’ve had a rotten time with ownership lately. They’re great sports people, and it’s nice to have a good day for them.”

Unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, who was forced to bypass Cheltenham after Henry de Bromhead reported her not to be quite right, was back in rude health this afternoon and won the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse in good style under Rachael Blackmore.

Honeysuckle ran out a comfortable winner in the end, with the winning owner Kenneth Alexander’s Elfile coming through to take second spot.

Joseph O’Brien completed a first and last race double at Fairyhouse this afternoon with Galilean and Uhtred.

Galilean landed the opening maiden hurdle under Mark Walsh in the colours of JP McManus while Uhtred, a last minute Gigginstown House Stud purchase, won the concluding George Mernagh Memorial Bumper under Tom Hamilton.

