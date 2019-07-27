This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SHC semi-final - Limerick or Kilkenny?

Can the champions book their All-Ireland final return – or will the Cats have the last laugh?

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 7:30 AM
3 minutes ago 79 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4742409
Kiely v Cody: who will come out on top in Croke Park tonight?
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Kiely v Cody: who will come out on top in Croke Park tonight?
Kiely v Cody: who will come out on top in Croke Park tonight?
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE STAGE IS set.

The champions again the team who — more than any other side in recent hurling history — know what it takes to climb the mountain.

Will it be Limerick or Kilkenny who book their place in the All-Ireland final on 18 August?

Since bringing Liam MacCarthy home for the first time in 45 years, John Kiely’s Treatymen have added the league and Munster titles to hold all the silverware.

Now they have their sights set on finishing out the Grand Slam and marching up the steps of the Hogan Stand again in a few short weeks.

But first, they must overcome a Kilkenny side who, smarting from their Leinster final reverse at the hands of Wexford, blew Cork off the park in a stunning second half to take their place in the final four.

No further warning needed.

Throw-in is at 6pm. 

Who will win today’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final – Limerick or Kilkenny?


Poll Results:

Limerick (34)
Kilkenny (19)
Draw (70 mins) (4)



