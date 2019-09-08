This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 8 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roglic maintains Vuelta lead as team-mate Kuss claims stage win

Primoz Roglic kept Alejandro Valverde at arm’s length in the charge for La Roja.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 727 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4800877
Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the general classification standings.
Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the general classification standings.
Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the general classification standings.

JUMBO-VISMA WERE the big winners in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana as Sepp Kuss clinched the victory and Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the general classification.

Kuss made a charge with 6.5km remaining, overtaking breakaway leader Sergio Samitier for a gruelling final climb.

The Jumbo-Visma rider had to hold off attacks from Marc Soler and Tao Geoghegan Hart but managed to prise himself away from the chasing pack with just over two kilometres to go.

While Kuss was able to revel in an impressive individual victory, Soler was unable to keep up the pace – Ruben Guerreiro just edging out Geoghegan Hart to take second place.

Roglic completed an impressive ride in eighth to retain his advantage at the top of the race standings. He and main La Roja rival Alejandro Valverde clocked identical times, with the Slovenian ahead by two minutes and 25 seconds.

Tadej Pogacar, sitting third overall, lost time on the leading duo with a 12th-place finish, while Nairo Quintana — who finished 17th — dropped further away from title contention.

On the back of his stage 14 victory, Ireland’s Sam Bennett finished just over 29 minutes off the pace in 150th place. The Carrick-on-Suir man remains fifth in the points classification.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie