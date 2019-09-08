Roglic maintains Vuelta lead as team-mate Kuss claims stage win

JUMBO-VISMA WERE the big winners in stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana as Sepp Kuss clinched the victory and Primoz Roglic maintained his lead in the general classification.

Kuss made a charge with 6.5km remaining, overtaking breakaway leader Sergio Samitier for a gruelling final climb.

The Jumbo-Visma rider had to hold off attacks from Marc Soler and Tao Geoghegan Hart but managed to prise himself away from the chasing pack with just over two kilometres to go.

While Kuss was able to revel in an impressive individual victory, Soler was unable to keep up the pace – Ruben Guerreiro just edging out Geoghegan Hart to take second place.

Roglic completed an impressive ride in eighth to retain his advantage at the top of the race standings. He and main La Roja rival Alejandro Valverde clocked identical times, with the Slovenian ahead by two minutes and 25 seconds.

Tadej Pogacar, sitting third overall, lost time on the leading duo with a 12th-place finish, while Nairo Quintana — who finished 17th — dropped further away from title contention.

On the back of his stage 14 victory, Ireland’s Sam Bennett finished just over 29 minutes off the pace in 150th place. The Carrick-on-Suir man remains fifth in the points classification.

