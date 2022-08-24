Marc Soler takes home win on Vuelta a Espana

FRENCHMAN RUDY MOLARD took the overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday while Team UAE Emirates’ Marc Soler gave the home fans a win as stage five finished at Bilbao.

South African Daryl Impey of Israel Premier Tech was second and Briton Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious was third after the main contenders allowed an escape group to get away in the Basque Country hills.

Sam Bennett, not expected to feature at the head of proceedings as the race enters the mountains this week, finished today’s stage in 171st place, while compatriot and team-mate Ryan Mullen finished in 159th place. Having won the second and third stages, Bennett remains at the top of the points rankings, retaining the nine-point lead over Mads Pedersen he had at the start of the day.

Groupama’s Molard ended the 187.2km stage run on narrow winding roads through forested hills just two seconds ahead of Wright in the overall standings.

Advertisement

– © AFP 2022, with reporting by Gavin Cooney