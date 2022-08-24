Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 24 August 2022
Advertisement

Marc Soler takes home win on Vuelta a Espana

Sam Bennett retained his nine-point lead in the Green Jersey race.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 5:02 PM
49 minutes ago 347 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5848385
Marc Soler.
Image: David Pintens
Marc Soler.
Marc Soler.
Image: David Pintens

FRENCHMAN RUDY MOLARD took the overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday while Team UAE Emirates’ Marc Soler gave the home fans a win as stage five finished at Bilbao.

South African Daryl Impey of Israel Premier Tech was second and Briton Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious was third after the main contenders allowed an escape group to get away in the Basque Country hills.

Sam Bennett, not expected to feature at the head of proceedings as the race enters the mountains this week, finished today’s stage in 171st place, while compatriot and team-mate Ryan Mullen finished in 159th place. Having won the second and third stages, Bennett remains at the top of the points rankings, retaining the nine-point lead over Mads Pedersen he had at the start of the day. 

Groupama’s Molard ended the 187.2km stage run on narrow winding roads through forested hills just two seconds ahead of Wright in the overall standings.

– © AFP 2022, with reporting by Gavin Cooney 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie