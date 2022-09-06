Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

Roglic crashes in Vuelta sprint gamble as Pedersen wins stage

Adding to the drama, less than 3km out Evenepoel was hit by a puncture as Roglic looked set to eat into his 1min 34sec overall advantage.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 6:27 PM
43 minutes ago 422 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5859259
Denmark's Mads Pedersen crosses the line.
Image: David Pintens
Denmark's Mads Pedersen crosses the line.
Denmark's Mads Pedersen crosses the line.
Image: David Pintens

DENMARK’S MADS PEDERSON won stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana at Tomares in Andalusia on Tuesday in a finale that saw defending champion Primoz Roglic crash at high speed.

Defending champion Roglic launched an attack on the flat stage, aiming to pick up bonus seconds to close the gap on race leader Remco Evenepoel.

Adding to the drama, less than 3km out Evenepoel was hit by a puncture as Roglic looked set to eat into his 1min 34sec overall advantage.

Roglic gained eight seconds on the leader, but went down hard on his left side and suffered cuts.

The 22-year-old Evenepoel enjoyed a lead of almost three minutes at one point, but Roglic took back time on two mountain stages over the weekend.

Pedersen’s win extends his large advantage in the race for the sprint green jersey on a day when the peloton raced at slower than 40kph on a sweltering day in southern Spain.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Stage 18 and 20 feature multiple mountains when Roglic and Enric Mas, third in the standings, will look to attack Evenepoel.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie