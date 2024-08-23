Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Wout van Aert has now won two stages at this year's Vuelta (file photo). AP Photo/Daniel Cole/Alamy Stock Photo
Cycling

Eddie Dunbar climbs GC as Van Aert wins bunch sprint at the Vuelta

Dunbar finished 14th on Friday’s 180.5 kilometre stage from Archidona to Cordoba.
5.23pm, 23 Aug 2024
536
1

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR was in the thick of a thrilling sprint finale to stage seven at the  Vuelta a Espana on Friday.

Dunbar finished in 14th place as Wout van Aert claimed his second stage win, edging Mathias Vacek and Pau Miquel with an explosive burst to the finish line in Cordoba at the end of a 180.5 kilometre ride from Archidona.

Friday’s strong showing sees Dunbar climb another seven places in the general classification to 26th overall.

Ben O’Connor retains the overall lead after his remarkable stage six victory on Thursday but three-time winner Primoz Roglic snatched back a few bonus seconds at the top of the day’s only categorised climb.

Ireland’s other representative, Tyrone’s Darren Rafferty, finished at the back of the field more than 11 minutes down on the bunch sprint.

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie