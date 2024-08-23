Eddie Dunbar climbs GC as Van Aert wins bunch sprint at the Vuelta

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR was in the thick of a thrilling sprint finale to stage seven at the Vuelta a Espana on Friday.

Dunbar finished in 14th place as Wout van Aert claimed his second stage win, edging Mathias Vacek and Pau Miquel with an explosive burst to the finish line in Cordoba at the end of a 180.5 kilometre ride from Archidona.

Friday’s strong showing sees Dunbar climb another seven places in the general classification to 26th overall.

Ben O’Connor retains the overall lead after his remarkable stage six victory on Thursday but three-time winner Primoz Roglic snatched back a few bonus seconds at the top of the day’s only categorised climb.

Advertisement

Ireland’s other representative, Tyrone’s Darren Rafferty, finished at the back of the field more than 11 minutes down on the bunch sprint.