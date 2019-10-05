This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 5 October, 2019
Eddie Jones says Vunipola injury not serious, blames Kobe beef

England’s powerful number 8 picked up an ankle knock and was replaced at half-time.

By AFP Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 1:30 PM
38 minutes ago 2,146 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4838598
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones says number eight Billy Vunipola’s ankle injury wasn’t thought to be serious after he withdrew in discomfort from this morning’s Rugby World Cup win over Argentina.

Vunipola was substituted at half-time in England’s 39-10 rout of 14-man Argentina, sparking fears for the fitness of a player who has become a talisman for the side.

Jones tried to laugh off the injury, telling reporters twice that Vunipola had “slipped on a piece of Kobe beef”.

But when pressed, Jones revealed: “He’s twisted his ankle but we don’t think it’s too serious.”

Vunipola has been injury-prone throughout his career and had to pull out of the 2017  Lions tour after shoulder surgery. He has also had problems with his knees, and twice broken his arm.

On the other hand, Jones said it was a “real plus” to welcome back from injury Vunipola’s brother, prop Mako Vunipola, and winger Jack Nowell who scored a spectacular late try.

We had two guys, Mako and Jack Nowell, who haven’t played rugby for five or six months at least and they got a bit of a gallop. Jack scored a try, Mako scrummed well and took the ball forward well. So there’s real pluses there for us today.”

The bonus-point win means England are the first team to qualify for the quarter-final stages and they will play France in their last Pool C encounter, possibly to decide who tops the group.

“After three games with 15 points, we’d be pretty happy,” said Jones.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

