This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Daniel James scored after five minutes to give the Welsh a home victory over Slovakia this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,488 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4558777
Daniel James celebrates his goal against Slovakia.
Daniel James celebrates his goal against Slovakia.
Daniel James celebrates his goal against Slovakia.

WALES GOT THEIR bid to qualify for Euro 2020 off to a winning start after Swansea City winger Daniel James scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium. 

The 21-year-old struck after five minutes and Ryan Giggs’ men rarely looked like losing against opponents they are expected to be vying with for a qualification spot from Group E. 

Croatia are tipped to top the group but after a performance in which the talents of James, David Brooks and Harry Wilson caught the eye more than those of Gareth Bale, Wales have every reason to look forward to a successful campaign. 

Wales coped admirably without the injured Aaron Ramsey as Giggs’ well-drilled midfield kept the dangerous Marek Hamsik quiet to ensure they picked up all three points. 

The hosts took the lead when a burst of pace from Brooks put Slovakia on the back foot before James dispossessed Peter Pekarik on the edge of the box and rifled home with a powerful right-footed finish. 

Giggs’ men did not let Slovakia settle, hassling and harrying them for possession and dominating the early exchanges, Brooks sending a first-time effort wide from 12 yards as they probed for a second. 

When the visitors did enjoy spells of possession, they came up against a packed Welsh defence. Brooks almost poached a goal on the counter-attack before the break, curling a shot narrowly wide from the corner of the penalty area. 

Slovakia went close through Albert Rusnak as Wales were tested early in the second half, the winger heading wide from six yards out, but James’ pace was always a threat at the other end. 

The Swansea man pulled Slovakia’s defence apart only for Brooks to drag his attempt wide, but Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was required to make a diving save to keep Wilson’s angled drive out with 17 minutes left. 

There was a panicky moment for Wayne Hennessey when Rusnak’s cross was headed goalwards from close range by substitute Michal Duris but the Crystal Palace keeper showed quick reactions, saving above his head to the relief of the home crowd. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    Speculation on Delaney's FAI future flies faster than the Gibraltar wind

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie