Double blow for Wales ahead of Six Nations as Anscombe and Watkin both undergo surgery

Anscombe has yet to feature this season.

Anscombe has yet to feature this season.

WALES HAVE BEEN dealt a double dose of bad news ahead of the Six Nations with Ospreys pair Gareth Anscombe and Owen Watkin both suffering injury setbacks.

Watkin is set to miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained against Racing 92 earlier this month.

Anscombe missed the entire Rugby World Cup after injuring his knee during Wales’ World Cup warm-up game against England in August, and his return date had been pushed back after requiring a second procedure on the issue.

Wales host Italy in their Six Nations opener on 1 February, before a trip to play Andy Farrell’s Ireland in Dublin the following week.

Anscombe is targeting a return to action before the end of the season, while Watkin’s injury will be particularly concerning for new head coach Wayne Pivac, who is already planning without injured centres Jonathan Davies and the uncapped Willis Halaholo.

Wales’ game against Ireland is seven weeks away, one week before Watkins’ targeted return date.

“Owen injured his knee in the home fixture v Racing 92. A small cartilage tear was confirmed and surgery to deal with the tear was deemed to be the best course of treatment for Owen,” an Ospreys statement read.

Wales' Owen Watkin featured six times at the Rugby World Cup. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“He is expected to be out of action for up to 8 weeks.

“Gareth has undergone a second procedure to his right knee this week.

“As a result of Gareth’s progress plateauing in the last month, and in conjunction with Gareth and his specialist, it was decided that a secondary minor procedure would be in his best interest, with the aim to allow him to progress and accelerate his rehabilitation in the New Year.

“Surgery went well and at this stage we’re ruling nothing out with regard to a possible return towards the end of the season, however we’ll be in a better position to clarify a realistic prognosis in the new year when he goes back to see the specialist.”

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in studio to chat about the remarkable John Cooney and the Ireland captaincy.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud