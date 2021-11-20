Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 20 November 2021
Advertisement

'Some decisions by the officials were horrendous and played a big part in the score'

Wales snatched a dramatic 29-28 over the 14-man Wallabies in Cardiff.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 9:36 PM
1 hour ago 6,874 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5607617
Dave Rennie was fuming after the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dave Rennie was fuming after the game.
Dave Rennie was fuming after the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AUSTRALIA WERE FUMING after tonight’s game against Wales went against them in Cardiff.

However, Wales boss Wayne Pivac said he had no doubt about the legality of Nick Tompkins’ key second-half try after his team beat Australia 29-28 in Cardiff.

Wallabies full-back Kurtley Beale was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on after 22 minutes, with Australia briefly reduced to 13 players with number eight Rob Valetini having received an earlier red card following a dangerous tackle on Wales lock Adam Beard.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie was furious after the final whistle, telling Amazon Prime Video: “I thought some of the decision making by the officials tonight was horrendous and played a big part in the result.

“Kurtley Beale got sin-binned for slapping the ball down. They do the same thing, and it clearly goes forward and they get seven points out of us.

“I am obviously really disappointed with the result. We will end up getting an apology next week, but it won’t help the result. I thought we deserved better.”

nick-tompkins-scores-a-try Tompkins scores his controversial try. Source: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

But Pivac countered: “I don’t think it (Tompkins incident) is a knock-on personally, nor did the referee, the TMO (television match official), the touch judges or anyone in our coaching box.

“It just goes to show that you can’t switch off and stop. You’ve got to play to the whistle. You tell that to five-year-olds. We were pleased with Nick’s efforts there.

“At the end of the day, we can talk about red cards and yellow cards, but pressure creates cards and we are good enough to create pressure against sides.

“The red cards, I don’t know that we should be explaining that as we don’t give too many away, but opposition have and they need to have a look at that.”

Valetini’s red was the sixth time this year in 12 Tests that an opposition team have had a player sent off against Wales.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Wales recorded a third successive victory over Australia as they ended their Autumn Nations Series campaign in dramatic fashion.

Pivac added: “It was a game I felt we should have run away with in that last 15 minutes and made it comfortable for ourselves.

“I was very pleased with the group we had out there in the last quarter of the game. They managed to salvage a result in the end.

“When the dust settles, we will look back at the squad we have used, the depth that we’ve created. When we go one to 15 on our depth chart, the benefits will lie there, really.

“Internally as a group, we will celebrate for the first time in a number of months.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie