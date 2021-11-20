Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wales sneak it at the death with injury-time penalty to see off valiant Australia

Rhys Priestland nails last minute penalty to win it but referee Mike Adamson awarded a controversial try to Nick Tompkins.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Nov 2021, 7:40 PM
Aaron Wainwright claims a lineout.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WALES RECORDED A controversial 29-28 win over Australia in Cardiff this evening with Rhys Priestland scoring a late, late winning penalty.

They rode their luck. With a numerical advantage, after the sending off Rob Valetini in the 14th minute, they also profited from a controversial try from Nick Tompkins after ref, Mike Adamson, decided his dropped catch had bounced backwards.

Ahead by 13 points at that stage, Wales saw Australia come back, Nic White and Felipo Daugunu scoring tries in the final quarter. Kurtley Beale then nailed a 78th minute penalty to put Australia two points up.

mike-adamson Ref Adamson was at the centre of things. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But a break by Gareth Davies put Wales in Aussie territory, eventually leading to a penalty after 10 phases of attack. Priestland scored it and Wales had the win.
(More to follow shortly)

