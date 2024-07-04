Schmidt names Wright as Wallabies captain for Wales Test

LIAM WRIGHT WAS handed the Wallabies captaincy Thursday as coach Joe Schmidt gambled on a new-look team to get his reign off to a flying start against a Wales side reeling from seven straight defeats.

The Queensland Reds flanker takes over from Will Skelton, who skippered them during their disastrous Rugby World Cup campaign under Eddie Jones last year.

Skelton is based overseas and was not considered for the two-Test series against the Welsh, starting in Sydney on Saturday.

Whether Wright, who has played five Tests and none since 2020, is the long-term choice remains to be seen — there have been six other captains in the space of a year.

Your first Match Day 23 of the year 🔒



🗓️ Saturday 6 July

🏟️ Allianz Stadium

🗓️ Saturday 6 July
🏟️ Allianz Stadium
📺 @StanSportAU & Nine#Wallabies

Allan Ala’alatoa and Tate McDermott, who both start from the bench, were also seen as in the running to don the armband, as was Dave Porecki who is injured.

“I think with Liam he’s really understated. He’s a leader in a Super Rugby team anyway so he’s got that leadership experience,” Schmidt said in explaining the choice.

“He was identified by the players as a natural leader in the group.”

Schmidt took control in January with a big task ahead after Jones acrimoniously quit just 10 months into a five-year contract, having won just two from nine Tests.

That included a humiliating 40-6 flogging by Wales at the World Cup.

The fresh start will see Western Force lock Jeremy Williams and Queensland Reds’ centre Josh Flook make their debut, with five more uncapped players on the bench, including Tom Lynagh, son of Wallabies legend Michael Lynagh.

Multiple stars snubbed by Jones for the World Cup return, with Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio at scrum-half and out-half respectively, Hunter Paisami at inside centre, Filipo Daugunu on the wing and Tom Wright at fullback.

“The squad has worked hard over the last week or so to prepare as best we can for what’s going to be an incredibly tough Test against Wales,” said Schmidt.

Since their big win over Australia at the World Cup, Wales have bid farewell to a host of experienced players and armed with a new squad failed to win a game at the Six Nations.

In a bid to get back on track, Wales coach Warren Gatland picked Gloucester winger Josh Hathaway to make his debut alongside Rio Dyer and 90-cap veteran Liam Williams at fullback.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿𝐗𝐕 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



👊A reminder of the 23 to face Australia this Saturday



🧢5️⃣0️⃣for Aaron Wainwright



👊A reminder of the 23 to face Australia this Saturday
🧢5️⃣0️⃣for Aaron Wainwright
🧢cap cyntaf i Josh Hathaway

He also named Ben Thomas at out-half for his first appearance since 2021 despite playing most of his rugby at centre for Cardiff this year.

Archie Griffin will make his first senior start at tighthead prop, while Christ Tshiunza will feature for the first time since the World Cup, partnering Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.

“We’ve had a good week of preparations here in Sydney and are excited to get out on field on Saturday,” said Gatland.

“This first Test is going to be a great challenge for us. Test matches are all about fine margins and we know we need to be accurate, keep our discipline and stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes.”

They arrived in Australia without wing Keelan Giles, hooker Elliot Dee and flanker Jac Morgan who are all out injured. Tighthead props Keiron Assiratti and Henry Thomas are also missing.

Australia:

15. Tom Wright

14. Andrew Kellaway

13. Josh Flook

12. Hunter Paisami,

11. Filipo Daugunu

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Jake Gordon

1. James Slipper

2. Matt Faessler

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Jeremy Williams

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Liam Wright (capt)

7. Fraser McReight

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Billy Pollard

17. Issac Kailea

18. Allan Alaalatoa

19. Angus Blyth

20. Charlie Cale

21. Tate McDermott

22. Tom Lynagh

23. Dylan Pietsch

Wales:

15. Liam Williams

14. Josh Hathaway

13. Owen Watkin

12. Mason Grady

11. Rio Dyer

10. Ben Thomas

9. Ellis Bevan

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Dewi Lake (capt)

3. Archie Griffin

4. Christ Tshiunza

5. Dafydd Jenkins

6. Taine Plumtree

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements:

16. Evan Lloyd

17. Kemsley Mathias

18. Harri O’Connor

19. Cory Hill

20. James Botham

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Sam Costelow

23. Nick Tompkins

– © AFP 2024