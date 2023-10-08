Advertisement
Wales call up scrum-half Hardy to replace Faletau
Warren Gatland’s side play Argentina, 39-27 winners over Japan on Sunday.
1 hour ago

WALES HAVE called up Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy as a replacement for injured No 8 Taulupe Faletau, the Welsh rugby unon announced Sunday.

Faletau broke his arm in Wales’ 43-19 victory over Georgia on Saturday and coach Warren Gatland had warned it might not be a like-for-like replacement.

“We feel we have a number of options in the back row at the moment, so we’ve decided to call up Kieran to give us extra cover at scrum-half and to take some pressure off from a training perspective,” Gatland said.

Gatland’s initial 33-man squad only featured two scrum-halves, Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams.

Gatland hinted that Williams would be the fly-half back-up to Dan Biggar and Sam Costelow after Gareth Anscombe sustained a groin injury in the win over the Georgians.

Wales play Argentina, 39-27 winners over Japan on Sunday in the first quarter-final, in Marseille, on Saturday.

– © AFP 2023

