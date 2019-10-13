This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Work to do for Wales and Croatia following feisty stalemate

Neither Wales nor Croatia will be truly happy with a point apiece following a hard-fought encounter in Cardiff on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 10:24 PM
Ben Davies challenges Ivan Perisic
WALES SAW THEIR hopes of Euro 2020 qualification taken out of their own hands as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Group E leaders Croatia.

Fourth in the pool heading into a crunch clash in Cardiff following a slow start to the campaign, Ryan Giggs’ men suffered another setback on Sunday as they trailed to Nikola Vlasic’s early goal.

Gareth Bale struck shortly before half-time to lift Wales, yet they could not get the crucial second goal and were forced to settle for a point.

Wales now likely require a helping hand from opponents Croatia when they face Slovakia, with the World Cup finalists themselves still to secure a place at the finals after failing to win here.

Croatia took control from the outset and had to wait just nine minutes for the opener, with Josip Brekalo dancing in from the left and Bruno Petkovic teeing up Vlasic to shoot low past Wayne Hennessey via the left-hand post.

Only a stunning, stooping Hennessey save denied Ivan Perisic a quick second with a 12-yard header, although a stoppage for Dan James to receive treatment for an apparent head injury slowed the visitors’ momentum.

Wales continued to toil until the vital equaliser arrived from a predictable source three minutes into the consequent added period, as Ben Davies picked out Bale to fire beyond Dominik Livakovic.

The home side improved following the restart but chances were at a premium, with only a shaky Livakovic fumble from James’ drive offering the Welsh fans any real excitement in front of goal.

A combative match took its toll in the closing stages, too, as Luka Modric was substituted with an injury and Bale ended the contest hobbling badly.

