Biggar back from concussion as Wales make two changes for visit of France

WALES BOSS WAYNE PIVAC HAS made two changes to his team ahead of the visit of France to Cardiff on Saturday [KO 4.45pm] in the Six Nations.

Gareth Davies returns to the starting side at scrum-half as Tomos Williams drops to the bench, while there is a change in the back row as Ross Moriarty replaces Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker.

Wasps lock Will Rowlands is set for his debut off the Wales bench.

Biggar is named at out-half again. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Dan Biggar will start at out-half for the Welsh despite suffering his third concussion in five months two weekends ago versus Ireland.

Wales insist that Biggar is fit to face the French.

“Dan has been in full training since last week and has completed all protocols,” reads an official WRU statement.

“All testing has been undertaken with the addition of a globally renowned concussion expert reviewing Dan’s return (which was proactively sought by the WRU medical team).

“All steps taken have been with Dan’s health at the forefront of decision making as player welfare is the number one priority.”

Wales (v France):

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. George North

13. Nick Tompkins

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Gareth Davies

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ken Owens

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Jake Ball

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Ross Moriarty

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Rob Evans

18. Leon Brown

19. Will Rowlands

20. Aaron Wainwright

21. Tomos Williams

22. Jarrod Evans

23. Johnny McNicholl