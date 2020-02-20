This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Biggar back from concussion as Wales make two changes for visit of France

Ross Moriarty and Gareth Davies come into the starting XV for Wayne Pivac’s side.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 12:42 PM
18 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5014918

WALES BOSS WAYNE PIVAC HAS made two changes to his team ahead of the visit of France to Cardiff on Saturday [KO 4.45pm] in the Six Nations.

Gareth Davies returns to the starting side at scrum-half as Tomos Williams drops to the bench, while there is a change in the back row as Ross Moriarty replaces Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker.

Wasps lock Will Rowlands is set for his debut off the Wales bench. 

dan-biggar-with-peter-omahony Biggar is named at out-half again. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Dan Biggar will start at out-half for the Welsh despite suffering his third concussion in five months two weekends ago versus Ireland.

Wales insist that Biggar is fit to face the French.

“Dan has been in full training since last week and has completed all protocols,” reads an official WRU statement.

“All testing has been undertaken with the addition of a globally renowned concussion expert reviewing Dan’s return (which was proactively sought by the WRU medical team).

“All steps taken have been with Dan’s health at the forefront of decision making as player welfare is the number one priority.”

Wales (v France):

15. Leigh Halfpenny 
14. George North
13. Nick Tompkins 
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies

1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens 
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Jake Ball 
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Ross Moriarty
7. Justin Tipuric 
8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias 
17. Rob Evans 
18. Leon Brown 
19. Will Rowlands 
20. Aaron Wainwright 
21. Tomos Williams
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Johnny McNicholl

