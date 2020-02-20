Biggar back from concussion as Wales make two changes for visit of France

WALES BOSS WAYNE PIVAC HAS made two changes to his team ahead of the visit of France to Cardiff on Saturday [KO 4.45pm] in the Six Nations.
Gareth Davies returns to the starting side at scrum-half as Tomos Williams drops to the bench, while there is a change in the back row as Ross Moriarty replaces Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker.
Wasps lock Will Rowlands is set for his debut off the Wales bench.
Dan Biggar will start at out-half for the Welsh despite suffering his third concussion in five months two weekends ago versus Ireland.
Wales insist that Biggar is fit to face the French.
“Dan has been in full training since last week and has completed all protocols,” reads an official WRU statement.
“All testing has been undertaken with the addition of a globally renowned concussion expert reviewing Dan’s return (which was proactively sought by the WRU medical team).
“All steps taken have been with Dan’s health at the forefront of decision making as player welfare is the number one priority.”
Wales (v France):
15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. George North
13. Nick Tompkins
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies
1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Jake Ball
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Ross Moriarty
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Taulupe Faletau
Replacements:
16. Ryan Elias
17. Rob Evans
18. Leon Brown
19. Will Rowlands
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Tomos Williams
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Johnny McNicholl
