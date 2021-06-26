Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 26 June 2021
Advertisement

Robert Page confident Wales can continue defying the odds against Denmark

The Dragons have clocked up the air miles with trips to Baku, Rome and now Amsterdam.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 9:08 AM
43 minutes ago 162 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5478253

ROBERT PAGE BELIEVES Wales have the right approach to continue their Euro 2020 journey by beating Denmark in Amsterdam.

Wales are cast in the role of outsiders at the Johan Cruyff Arena today, with Denmark fuelled by support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their tournament opener.

Eriksen is now recovering following his on-pitch collapse and it is at the home of his former club, Ajax, that Denmark and Wales will meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

“We think we’ve got a game plan that can hurt them,” said boss Page, who has a full squad to select from other than suspended Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

“It was about getting through, but we didn’t want to finish third in the group.

“We’ve earned the right to finish second and the credit has got to go to the players for doing that against all the odds.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t see us finishing second.”

Page said earlier this week that Wales had overcome a logistical “nightmare” to reach the round of 16.

Only Switzerland and Sweden have travelled more miles than Wales during the cross-continent tournament.

Asked whether qualification felt sweeter after so many logistical issues, Page said: “I suppose so, but we can’t grumble about it.

“This is how it’s unfolded. We’ve gone to Baku and Rome and now we’re in Amsterdam.

“We’re fully prepared and ready for a battle. The world has taken note of what’s happened (to Eriksen) and the emotion involved in it.

2.60570137 Captain Gareth Bale enjoys a laugh at Wales’ final training session before playing Denmark in Amsterdam. Source: (Peter Dejong/AP)

“We can’t get involved in that. It’s work for us as usual, we’ve got a job to do and we want to go and finish it.”

Page has been in interim charge since November, with manager Ryan Giggs on leave from his position.

It has been a remarkable journey for Page, whose previous managerial positions were at Port Vale, Northampton and the Wales Under-21 team.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 46-year-old began his playing career at Watford and won successive promotions there under the late former England manager Graham Taylor.

Page said: “This is the pinnacle of my personal career from a managing point of view, and you take aspects of all managers you’ve worked with.

“It’s only years later that you have time to reflect and look back at what Graham used to do.

“His man-management was excellent, his knowledge and understanding.

“He donned about four or five different hats. He was coach, manager, fitness coach, psychologist and, of course, you’re going to learn a lot from that.

“He was one of many good managers that I was blessed to work for.”


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s Sevens success, the retirement of Connacht’s Seán O’Brien, the introduction of the 50/22 law at Test level, Noel McNamara’s move to the Sharks, this weekend’s English and French league finals, and the Lions’ opener against the returning Japanese.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie