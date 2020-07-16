This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 July, 2020
Wales to warm up for Nations League game against Ireland by facing England

The game will be played behind closed doors on 8 October.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 6:57 PM
Ryan Giggs will be back facing Ireland again
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

ENGLAND WILL FACE Wales in a friendly at Wembley on 8 October, football chiefs announced on Thursday.

The game will be played behind closed doors before both sides return to Nations League action the following weekend.

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since Daniel Sturridge’s last-minute winner gave England a 2-1 victory during the group stages of Euro 2016.

The fixture will be the first international to be held at Wembley since the coronavirus outbreak.

England take on Nations League rivals Iceland and Denmark in September but both games are away from home.

Ryan Giggs’ Wales will make the short journey to face Ireland three days after the Wembley friendly, while England host Belgium on the same day.

