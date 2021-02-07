Welsh squad decimated after bruising battle with Ireland

WALES HAVE BEEN left counting the cost of today’s bruising encounter against Ireland, with four of their starting XV already ruled out of next weekend’s Six Nations trip to Edinburgh.

Both Johnny Williams and Hallam Amos have been ruled out with head injuries which comes on top of the loss of Jonathan Davies and Josh Adams.

In addition, Tomos Williams is out with a hamstring injury while Dan Lydiate’s season looks in doubt after he went off with a knee ligament injury.

“We’ve picked up a few injuries so we’re looking at those now, we’ll make a better assessment tomorrow,” said Wayne Pivac, the Wales coach.

“We’re sort of counting the walking wounded after that one.

“The six-day turnaround means certain players won’t be playing for us, two with the head knocks (Williams and Amos). Six-day turnaround means any head knocks, you’re gone.

“Unfortunately we lose a couple of players straight away. We’ll see how the rest of the squad is tomorrow and look at what sort of side we can put together on Tuesday.

“Johnny Williams went off for a HIA and didn’t come back on. The other one was Hallam Amos who took a late knock too. Those are the two head knocks.

“Then we’ve got a hamstring for Tomos Williams – we’re hoping that’s not serious but it won’t turn round in six days, I wouldn’t have thought.

“It is not looking too good for Dan, either. It could be an ACL but we’ll get that scanned for a definite result.”

This was Pivac’s first significant win as Wales coach – last year’s victories came at the hands of Georgia and Italy – but he didn’t gloat in the aftermath of the win.

“It was a mixed display, really,” he said. “Our scrum went well, which was a big improvement on the last outing. The lineout, there are still things to tidy up there in terms of our ball.

“On their ball we turned some over and put pressure on. It was a mixed bag in that area of the game.

“But it was really the discipline which cost us last time, they kicked 18 points from ill-discipline [last time] and it’s what got them back into this game and put pressure on us throughout.

“We really have to have a look at that area of the game and what’s causing those penalties, and make sure we tidy that up.”