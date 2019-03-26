This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
19-year-old Wales international signs long-term Manchester City deal

Matt Smith’s rapid progress has been rewarded with a new contract until 2023.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 8:00 PM
59 minutes ago 2,756 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4562297
Manchester City's Matt Smith
WALES MIDFIELDER MATT Smith has signed a new long-term contract at Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal after impressing with his progress this season.

Smith has been capped five times by Wales and played the full 90 minutes as Ryan Giggs’ side edged past Slovakia in a Euro 2020 qualifier over the weekend.

He has spent this season on loan with Dutch second-tier side Twente, scoring twice in 30 appearances in all competitions.

