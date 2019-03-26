19-year-old Wales international signs long-term Manchester City deal

WALES MIDFIELDER MATT Smith has signed a new long-term contract at Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal after impressing with his progress this season.

Smith has been capped five times by Wales and played the full 90 minutes as Ryan Giggs’ side edged past Slovakia in a Euro 2020 qualifier over the weekend.

He has spent this season on loan with Dutch second-tier side Twente, scoring twice in 30 appearances in all competitions.

