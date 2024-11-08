'Our Welsh women are on a mission,' warns manager ahead of Ireland play-off showdown

WALES MANAGER RHIAN Wilkinson has warned that her side are “on a mission” ahead of their Euro 2025 play-off final against Ireland.

Cardiff City Stadium hosts the first leg of the decisive double-header three weeks from today, on Friday 29 November, before the return clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Tuesday 3 December.

The winner qualifies for their first European Championships in Switzerland next summer.

The Welsh FA say over 6,000 tickets have been sold for their home showdown.

Wilkinson reacted to that news and offered her thoughts on the play-off at yesterday’s 2025 Uefa Nations League draw.

“I’m so looking forward to it,” the former Canadian international said. “I got nervous in this draw, but looking forward to Ireland in every way. Just pure excitement.

“Our Welsh women are on a mission. They’re out there playing for more than just themselves, and when you can play with that freedom and show up for that Welsh badge and just give everything you have that you can deliver as an individual athlete, there’s nothing more you can ask for. I know they’re going to do that, so as they’re coach we’re going to do everything we can to give them every tool they need to deliver.

“On the night, I have no doubt Wales is going to show up. And for fans, these are privileged moments, games like this that everyone’s giving everything for, [from] both teams, they’re few and far between. That red wall will be a difference maker, and I look forward to seeing even more ticket sales.

“I know they’ll show up and they definitely will play a part in delivering a really important boost to my women on the night.”

In separate comments to the BBC, Wilkinson boldly said Wales would look at the Nations League as “some of our preparation for the Euros”.

The Dragons were drawn against Italy, Denmark and Sweden in League A, Group A4, while Eileen Gleeson’s Ireland find themselves in League B, Group B2 with Türkiye, Slovenia and Greece.

Speaking after yesterday’s draw in Nyon, Gleeson insisted full focus is on the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off.

“We now know our opponents for the next Uefa Nations League campaign, which will help us with planning and preparation for the games,” the Irish head coach said.

“Promotion to League A is the overall aim for the upcoming Nations League campaign to ensure we compete at the highest level and maximise opportunities to qualify for major tournaments.

“For now, our focus remains on the Uefa Euro 2025 qualifying play-off against Cymru with two huge games away in Cardiff on 29 November and home at the Aviva Stadium on 3 December. We look forward to seeing our fans at the Aviva and thank them for their continued support.”