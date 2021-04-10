Follow all the action live from Cardiff Arms Park.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s opening game of the 2021 Women’s Six Nations, with Adam Griggs’ squad in Cardiff to take on Wales.
Kick-off at Cardiff Arms Park is at 5pm, and we’ll have live updates throughout the game.
Wales come into the game on the back of a 53-0 hammering in France last weekend, while Ireland – who host the French in Donnybrook next weekend – haven’t played a competitive fixture in six months.
