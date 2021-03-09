BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Advertisement

Wayne Pivac reveals his Wales team to play Italy two days early

The Wales head coach has made two changes to his starting team for Saturday’s game.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 3:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,933 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5376288
Gareth Davies starts at scrum-half for Wales.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Gareth Davies starts at scrum-half for Wales.
Gareth Davies starts at scrum-half for Wales.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

GRAND SLAM CHASING Wales have named their team to play Italy this weekend two days early, with head coach Wayne Pivac showing his hand on Tuesday rather than Thursday, which is when the team announcement had been expected.

Wales are in the hunt for a surprise Grand Slam after wins against Ireland, Scotland and England. 

And Pivac has made two changes to his starting 15 for this weekend’s game against Italy, with Wales taking on the Azzurri in Rome on Saturday (KO 2.25pm).

The changes see Gareth Davies named at scrum-half in place of the injured Kieran Hardy, who is nursing a hamstring problem, while Cory Hill replaces Adam Beard at lock.

Otherwise it’s as you were from the thrilling 40-24 defeat of England in Twickenham last time out. 

Liam Williams lines out at fullback with Louis Rees-Zammit – the tournament’s joint-top try-scorer with Anthony Watson (3) – and Josh Adams on the wings.

George North, who won his 100th Test cap against England, and Jonathan Davies continue in midfield, with out-half Dan Biggar joined by Gareth Davies at scrum-half.

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis pack down in the front-row, with Hill coming in to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row, while Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Talupe Faletau continue in the backrow. 

“We are really looking forward to this weekend and are ready to get out there on Saturday,” said Pivac.

“Three from three is a great start but there has been plenty to do and plenty of work-ons.

“We’ve had a two week build up to this game, trained really well in the fallow week and are looking forward to round four.”

Meanwhile Rhodri Jones has been released from the squad due to a calf injury suffered in training, with Ospreys prop Nicky Smith called up in his place.

Wales (to play Italy)

15. Liam Williams (69 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (7 Caps)

13. George North (100 Caps) 

12. Jonathan Davies (86 caps)

11. Josh Adams (30 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (90 caps)

9. Gareth Davies (60 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (33 caps)

2. Ken Owens (80 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (55 caps)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

4. Cory Hill (30 caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain) (146 caps)

6. Josh Navidi (26 caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (83 caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (84 caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (35 caps)
17. Rhys Carre (12 caps)
18. Leon Brown (15 caps)
19. Jake Ball (49 caps)
20. Aaron Wainwright (28 caps)
21. Lloyd Williams (31 caps)
22. Callum Sheedy (7 caps)
23. Uilisi Halaholo (2 cap)

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie