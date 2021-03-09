Wayne Pivac reveals his Wales team to play Italy two days early

GRAND SLAM CHASING Wales have named their team to play Italy this weekend two days early, with head coach Wayne Pivac showing his hand on Tuesday rather than Thursday, which is when the team announcement had been expected.

Wales are in the hunt for a surprise Grand Slam after wins against Ireland, Scotland and England.

And Pivac has made two changes to his starting 15 for this weekend’s game against Italy, with Wales taking on the Azzurri in Rome on Saturday (KO 2.25pm).

The changes see Gareth Davies named at scrum-half in place of the injured Kieran Hardy, who is nursing a hamstring problem, while Cory Hill replaces Adam Beard at lock.

Otherwise it’s as you were from the thrilling 40-24 defeat of England in Twickenham last time out.

Liam Williams lines out at fullback with Louis Rees-Zammit – the tournament’s joint-top try-scorer with Anthony Watson (3) – and Josh Adams on the wings.

George North, who won his 100th Test cap against England, and Jonathan Davies continue in midfield, with out-half Dan Biggar joined by Gareth Davies at scrum-half.

𝗫𝗩 𝗖𝗬𝗠𝗥𝗨: Our team for #ITAvWAL ⠀

⠀

⁍ Cory Hill in the second row ➢ Gareth Davies at scrum-half

⠀

⁍ 𝘋𝘢𝘶 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘪𝘥 𝘺𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘨 𝘪'𝘳 𝘵𝘪̂𝘮 𝘢 𝘥𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘶𝘰𝘥𝘥 𝘺 𝘨𝘦̂𝘮 𝘎𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘩𝘭𝘺𝘨⠀

⠀

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN ⑊ #GuinnessSixNations ⠀ pic.twitter.com/uogqLmogNQ — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 9, 2021

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis pack down in the front-row, with Hill coming in to partner captain Alun Wyn Jones in the second row, while Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Talupe Faletau continue in the backrow.

“We are really looking forward to this weekend and are ready to get out there on Saturday,” said Pivac.

“Three from three is a great start but there has been plenty to do and plenty of work-ons.

“We’ve had a two week build up to this game, trained really well in the fallow week and are looking forward to round four.”

Meanwhile Rhodri Jones has been released from the squad due to a calf injury suffered in training, with Ospreys prop Nicky Smith called up in his place.

Wales (to play Italy)

15. Liam Williams (69 Caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (7 Caps)

13. George North (100 Caps)

12. Jonathan Davies (86 caps)

11. Josh Adams (30 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (90 caps)

9. Gareth Davies (60 caps)

1. Wyn Jones (33 caps)

2. Ken Owens (80 caps)

3. Tomas Francis (55 caps)

4. Cory Hill (30 caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain) (146 caps)

6. Josh Navidi (26 caps)

7. Justin Tipuric (83 caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (84 caps)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (35 caps)

17. Rhys Carre (12 caps)

18. Leon Brown (15 caps)

19. Jake Ball (49 caps)

20. Aaron Wainwright (28 caps)

21. Lloyd Williams (31 caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (7 caps)

23. Uilisi Halaholo (2 cap)