Tuesday 2 November 2021
Wales captain Jones out 'for months' with shoulder injury

Ross Moriarty will also miss the rest of the Autumn Nations series.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WALES CAPTAIN ALUN Wyn Jones will miss the remainder of the Autumn Nations series with a shoulder injury that needs surgery which may sideline him for “months”, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said Tuesday.

Both veteran lock Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty, suffered shoulder knocks during last weekend’s 54-16 thrashing by New Zealand in Cardiff.

They have now been ruled out of this month’s Tests at home to South Africa, Fiji and Australia and could yet miss the start of Six Nations champions’ Wales title defence in February.

“Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and back row Ross Moriarty underwent scans yesterday (Monday) due to shoulder injuries sustained on Saturday, in the game against New Zealand,” said a WRU statement.

“The scans revealed that neither Jones nor Moriarty will be able to participate further in the Autumn Nations Series, and will therefore be released from the squad.

“Both players will require surgery with an estimated recovery period of a number of months respectively.”

© – AFP, 2021

