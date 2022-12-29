Gethin Jenkins and Stephen Jones leave Wales roles as Gatland begins reshuffle

WALES ASSISTANT COACHES Gethin Jenkins and Stephen Jones have been axed by new boss Warren Gatland as part of his backroom staff reshuffle.

Gatland was hired to replace Wayne Pivac earlier in December and the New Zealander is starting to assemble his own Wales coaching team.

Advertisement

Attack coach Jones and defence coach Jenkins will leave their roles with replacements still to be confirmed, but forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys and kicking coach Neil Jenkins are staying on under Gatland.

Neil Jenkins, who remains Wales’ record points scorer, previously worked with Gatland throughout his first spell as Wales boss from 2007 to 2019.

“I know both Stephen and Gethin understand this part of the process and they should be commended for the good grace with which they have accepted the decision,” Wales Rugby Union CEO Steve Phillips said.

“We thank both sincerely for their dedicated services to Welsh rugby as senior men’s team coaches.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

“We are delighted that both Jonathan and Neil will stay on and be a part of Warren’s new team.”

– © AFP 2022