Confirmed: Wales v Scotland in the Six Nations will go ahead as planned

THE WELSH RUGBY Union [WRU] has confirmed that the Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff tomorrow will go ahead as planned despite fears over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Sporting events around the world have been postponed and cancelled amidst the outbreak, but tomorrow’s round five encounter between the Welsh and the Scots will continue as scheduled, with a 2.15pm kick-off at the Principality Stadium.

The Principality Stadium is set to be full of supporters tomorrow. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With no restrictions on supporters, the match is set to be played out in front of a full house in a venue that has a capacity of just under 74,000.

In a statement this morning, the WRU said there will be “enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation” available at the stadium tomorrow.

This fixture going ahead means that Wales and Scotland will both finish out their entire 2020 Six Nations campaigns as originally planned.

Ireland have had their home fixture against Italy and the away tie against France postponed, while England’s visit to Rome to take on the Italians has also been postponed.

The 2020 Six Nations will, therefore, not be concluded until later this year as long as tournament organisers can reschedule those postponed games, as they insist they will strive to do.

For now, rugby supporters will have a game to watch tomorrow in the Six Nations, although the unions, UK government, and the Six Nations will likely face criticism for going ahead with this mass gathering.

“The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed tomorrow’s (Saturday) Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Principality Stadium will go ahead as planned,” reads the WRU statement.

“WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh Assembly Government minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, who provided much needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday.

“Throughout the WRU Board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

“Enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day. In addition supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus.”