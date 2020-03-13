This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Confirmed: Wales v Scotland in the Six Nations will go ahead as planned

The Welsh Rugby Union says ‘enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation’ will be available in Cardiff.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 13 Mar 2020, 10:01 AM
47 minutes ago 11,821 Views 38 Comments
https://the42.ie/5044879

THE WELSH RUGBY Union [WRU] has confirmed that the Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff tomorrow will go ahead as planned despite fears over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Sporting events around the world have been postponed and cancelled amidst the outbreak, but tomorrow’s round five encounter between the Welsh and the Scots will continue as scheduled, with a 2.15pm kick-off at the Principality Stadium.

a-fans-view-of-the-game The Principality Stadium is set to be full of supporters tomorrow. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With no restrictions on supporters, the match is set to be played out in front of a full house in a venue that has a capacity of just under 74,000.

In a statement this morning, the WRU said there will be “enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation” available at the stadium tomorrow.

This fixture going ahead means that Wales and Scotland will both finish out their entire 2020 Six Nations campaigns as originally planned.

Ireland have had their home fixture against Italy and the away tie against France postponed, while England’s visit to Rome to take on the Italians has also been postponed.

The 2020 Six Nations will, therefore, not be concluded until later this year as long as tournament organisers can reschedule those postponed games, as they insist they will strive to do.

For now, rugby supporters will have a game to watch tomorrow in the Six Nations, although the unions, UK government, and the Six Nations will likely face criticism for going ahead with this mass gathering.

“The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed tomorrow’s (Saturday) Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Principality Stadium will go ahead as planned,” reads the WRU statement.

“WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh Assembly Government minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething, who provided much needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday.

“Throughout the WRU Board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

“Enhanced facilities for hand washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day. In addition supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie