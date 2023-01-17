Advertisement
PA Ken Owens.
Ken Owens named Wales captain as Warren Gatland picks four uncapped players
Wales begin their campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on 4 February.
1 hour ago

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named four uncapped players in his squad for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams, Cardiff centre Mason Grady, Ospreys lock Rhys Davies and Cardiff second-row forward Teddy Williams have all been selected.

The quartet are the only international rookies among a 37-man group, with Gatland’s second spell as Wales boss beginning against Ireland on 4 February.

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens has been appointed captain, being preferred to other candidates such as Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones.

Press Association
